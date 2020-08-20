Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $358,255.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Swapcoinz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $72,542.89 and approximately $358,255.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 69.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.01752214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00144890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,618 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

