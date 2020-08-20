Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $16.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.16. 2,519,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,181. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $216.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

