Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,172 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $159.55. 2,292,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,805. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.