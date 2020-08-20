Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,108 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,248,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

