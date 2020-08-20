Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,818.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 532,908 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $94,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,136. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

