Synovus Financial Corp Has $17.61 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,855 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 395,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

