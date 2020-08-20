Synovus Financial Corp Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 413,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.68. The company had a trading volume of 146,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.31. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.