Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 416.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 126,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,010. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

