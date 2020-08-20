Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,145 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $42,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,284,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,830,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 654,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,283. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

