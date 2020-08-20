Synovus Financial Corp Sells 13,959 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,653,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,994,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,849,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,394,000 after acquiring an additional 851,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 38,399,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,069,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

