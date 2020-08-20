Synovus Financial Corp Sells 182,934 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,934 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $32,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 119,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

IWS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

