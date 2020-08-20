Synovus Financial Corp Sells 21,977 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,977 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.72. 2,262,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

