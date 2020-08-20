Synovus Financial Corp Sells 324,020 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after acquiring an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after acquiring an additional 694,008 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. 4,623,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.