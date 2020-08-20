Synovus Financial Corp Sells 38,198 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,198 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $701,816,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. 2,921,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.