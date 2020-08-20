Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $82.89. 2,391,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,876. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

