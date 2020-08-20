SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,057. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

