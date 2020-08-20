Tap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $247,916.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Tap has a market capitalization of $68.70 million and $247,916.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $665.57 or 0.05609346 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

