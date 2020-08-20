Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 1,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

