Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.72.

TECK.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.11 on Friday, hitting C$16.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,809,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$25.74.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

