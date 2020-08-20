Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 74.7% in July

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TIIAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 57,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,219. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

