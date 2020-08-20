Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in July

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 1,232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TELDF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Telefonica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

