Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,003,800 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the July 15th total of 7,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TEFOF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.