Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,003,800 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the July 30th total of 7,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.4 days.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,300. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

