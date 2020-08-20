Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 1,477.8% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELNY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 261,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

