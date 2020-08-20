Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TER traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

