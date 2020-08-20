TerraKRW Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $177,350.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $64.37 million and approximately $177,350.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.01754100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00194514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00148904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 76,563,746,347 coins and its circulating supply is 76,563,017,239 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

