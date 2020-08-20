Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 225,083 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,083 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.8% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $146,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,380. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

