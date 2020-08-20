Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.25% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 534,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,563. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,974. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

