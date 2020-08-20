Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,978 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 3.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.19% of Anthem worth $128,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Anthem by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.75. 812,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

