Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Takes $28.28 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 230,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 516,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 207.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 339,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 229,159 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.30.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. 2,866,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,250. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

