Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.01 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008415 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, UEX, HitBTC and Upbit. Tether has a market cap of $10.01 billion and approximately $32.78 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.08 or 0.01757089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00194549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00144177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Sistemkoin, Exmo, IDAX, Bittrex, ABCC, HitBTC, UEX, BtcTurk, EXX, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, Binance, MBAex, TOPBTC, B2BX, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Kraken, Poloniex, LBank, BigONE, Trade By Trade, TDAX, OKEx, QBTC, CoinEx, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Bibox, Gate.io, BitForex, Iquant, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, DragonEX, Huobi, C2CX, Kryptono, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Upbit, BitMart, FCoin, IDCM, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.