TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 20,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFFP. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 549,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,010. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $247.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

