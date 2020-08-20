Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

THLEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thales stock remained flat at $$82.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Thales has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

