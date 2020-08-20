theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Up 33.5% in August

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the July 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TGLO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

