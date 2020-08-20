Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,005.43

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $73,005.43 and approximately $3,421.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.82 or 0.99171183 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00186016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004596 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

