Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Tiffany & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NYSE TIF traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $126.80. 721,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,665. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

