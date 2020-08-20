Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $27,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $152.33. 1,123,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.