Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.33. 1,123,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

