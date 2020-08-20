Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Short Interest Update

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the July 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trans World Entertainment stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Trans World Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWMC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Trans World Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

