Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the July 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 60.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 77.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.