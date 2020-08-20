Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,548. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $693.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

