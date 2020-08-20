Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 16,000 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 44.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,613,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,540,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,527,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $147.74. 1,241,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,487. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.