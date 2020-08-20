Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 15,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

