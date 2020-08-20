Troy Asset Management Ltd Invests $8.58 Million in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000. S&P Global comprises 0.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

SPGI traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.22. The company had a trading volume of 735,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,501. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.79. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

