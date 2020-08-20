Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 3.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $118,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

