Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 30th total of 456,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 744,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,997. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

