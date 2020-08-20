Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Monday.

KHOLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 1,049,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

