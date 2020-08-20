Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Monday.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

KHOLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 1,049,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.