Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Thursday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

