Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Thursday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

