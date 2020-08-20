Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.43

News headlines about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Uber Technologies’ analysis:

UBER stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,571,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,478,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

