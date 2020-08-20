Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

